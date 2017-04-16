The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

India, Politics

PM felicitates families of freedom fighters in Odisha, mocks Cong

ANI
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 10:44 am IST

Modi in a dig at Congress said, 'The massive struggle for independence in our country was restricted to a few families and incidents'.

PM Narendra Modi in Odisha. (Photo:ANI/Twitter)
 PM Narendra Modi in Odisha. (Photo:ANI/Twitter)

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the family members of freedom fighters, who undertook an armed rebellion against the British rulers in the state in 1817.

He felicitated the families of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the Paika Rebellion. Modi said that 'unfortunately, the massive struggle for independence in our country was restricted to a few families and incidents' in a dig at the Congress.

After meeting freedom fighters, Prime Minister Modi visited the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The Prime Minister arrived in Odisha on Saturday amid massive fanfare for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) two-day national executive meeting.

Senior party leader M.M. Joshi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and other party leaders are also expected to be present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 3:30 PM and was given a grand welcome by ministers.

Supporters thronged the streets as Prime Minister Modi made his way to the venue of the party meet from the airport. He leaned out of his vehicle many times to wave and greet the party workers and admirers who were trying their best to get a glimpse of him.

After reaching the venue, Prime Minister Modi got down at the entrance of the Raj Bhawan to greet onlookers and a few women leaders of the BJP. He also shook hands with many of them before getting into the car again to drive into the Odisha Governor's residence.

On arriving at the venue, Prime Minister Modi lit the lamp while Vande Mataram was played to mark the start of the national executive meet.

All 13 BJP Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, their deputies and 45 Union ministers are also attending the meet to prepare a roadmap for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The leaders will discuss the BJP's strategy to increase the party's political footprint ahead of the 2019 general elections, while eyeing the 2019 Odisha state elections.

Tags: narendra modi, freedom fighters, indian armed forces, rajnath singh, paika rebellion
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Warren Beatty speaks about his infamous mother of all goof-ups during Oscars

2

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

3

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

4

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

5

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham