EVM row: Modi tears into Opposition for concocting new issues

ANI
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 5:39 pm IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi wave at people during his visit to Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: AP)
 Prime minister Narendra Modi wave at people during his visit to Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: AP)

Bhubaneswar: Tearing into the Opposition for raking up a slew of issues particularly the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the former was trying to churn up rows particularly ahead of the MCD polls.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister expressed his frustration at the Opposition.

"Opposition is concoction new issues in a factory of some kind. During Delhi Elections, Church attacks were the highlights and during the Bihar Polls 'Award Wapasi' was the issue. And right now it is the EVM," the Prime Minister said during the meeting.

However, Prime Minister Modi also called on the BJP leaders to maintain caution while making statements and not get carried away with emotions and make untoward remarks.

"If there are any complaints, then the matter should be passed on to the party leaders who will convey it to me," he said.

The Prime Minister also called on the BJP to not get too excited over the recent State Assembly Elections victory and ensure they keep the momentum going.

"The BJP will launch a special campaign for those 120 Lok Sabha seats which have been out of our reach," he added.

Modi also said, while BJP leaders are good at talking, "when in power, they should practice the art of silence". The remark came as a criticism to the controversial statements made by BJP party workers.

"The microphone is not a machine that forces people to speak," he added.

The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of party President Amit Shah saying that he was the ideal model of an able strategist.

