Chant Yogi’s name or leave UP, say posters in Meerut

Lucknow: A week after Uttarkhand’s higher education minister and a former RSS functionary Dhan Singh Rawat said that if you want to stay in Uttarakhand, you have to sing Vande Mataram, hoardings declaring that people should chant “Yogi Yogi” if they wanted to live in Uttar Pradesh have been put up across the city purportedly by the district unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

“Pradesh mein rehna hai to Yogi Yogi kehna hai (Chant Yogi Yogi if you want to live in the state),” reads one such hoarding.

The posters that were put up on Friday, apparently by the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), carried photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Meerut district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini Neeraj Sharma Panchali.

The hoardings have also come up near the residences of senior administration and police officials, including the district commissioner.

SSP Meerut J. Ravinder Goud has ordered a probe into the incident after the district officials removed the hoardings late on Friday night.

The SSP told reporters on Saturday that the local intelligence unit of Meerut had been asked to find out those behind the hoardings and register a case against them.

“We have clear instructions from the state government to deal firmly with anything that has the potential to disturb communal harmony”, he said.

It may be recalled that the Hindu Yuva Vahini activists, two days ago, has harassed a couple and charged them with indulging in ‘immoral activity’.

The activists harassed, interrogated and humiliated a young couple that had an inter-faith marriage, in a rented room. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, the activists are seen asking the couple, “Baap ka naam kya hai? Bhai ka naam kya hai?”