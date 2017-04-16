The Asian Age | News

Akhilesh Yadav calls for anti-BJP coalition and ballot papers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple distribute party’s membership slip at the Lucknow party office. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked for all future elections to be conducted through ballot papers as electronic voting machines cannot be relied upon. 

“No one can say when the EVM will develop a snag or the software will fail. We do not have faith in machines and ballot papers are still more reliable,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Mr Yadav said that he does not wish to join the debate on EVMs but has “100 per cent faith in the ballot paper system”.

Responding to a question, he said the BJP had formed the government in UP by misleading the people.

“The election was focused on spreading hatred in the name of caste and religion. Voters were lured by promises of benefits,” he said.

He said he was ready for an alliance with secular forces to expose the BJP.

The SP chief, however, said that it was too early to criticise the new government but his party would oppose it only after the state government schemes get going. Mr Yadav announced that his party was launching a two-month membership drive with the aim of reaching out to all sections of the society.

Asked about the law and order situation, he said, “If a man was set on fire in his car during my regime, the media would have made a big issue about it but no one is talking about it now. People are being harassed by anti-Romeo squads but there is no word about it in the media.”

