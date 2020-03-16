Monday, Mar 16, 2020 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi rakes up bad loans issue in Lok Sabha

Gandhi asked the government to name wilful bank loan defaulters, but was not allowed another supplementary question

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks at Lok Sabha during the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo
 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks at Lok Sabha during the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his right to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha was taken away as Speaker Om Birla did not allow it.

He said he was hurt by the action as it was the duty of the speaker to protect his right to speak and ask a supplementary question.

Gandhi was asking the government to name wilful bank loan defaulters, but was not allowed another supplementary question amid uproar in the lower house.

“I was not allowed to ask supplementary question in Lok Sabha, this takes away my right as MP,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He also asked why the government is scared of naming wilful bank loan defaulters.

