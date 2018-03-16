The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:30 AM IST

India, Politics

Trial in Tarun Tejpal rape case begins in Goa

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 2:42 am IST

The victim, a junior colleague of Tejpal, has accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a hotel in Goa in 2013.

Tarun Tejpal (Photo: PTI)
 Tarun Tejpal (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: The in-camera trial in the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal began on Thursday with a district court in north Goa recording the statement of the victim.

On the first day of the trial, the victim who had accused Mr Tejpal of sexually assaulting her, was examined.

Additional district and sessions judge Vijaya Pol at Mapusa recorded the statement of the victim during the trial, which began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm.

“The victim was examined today and it will continue for the next two days — tomorrow and the day after,” public prosecutor Francis Tavera told reporters outside the court.

He said the trial is being held in-camera with no access to media. Mr Tejpal was present in the courtroom during the trial, while his family members were asked to stay out.

The victim, a junior colleague of Mr Tejpal, had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa during the magazine’s THiNK fest event in 2013.

In September last year, the district court had framed charges of rape and wrongful confinement against Mr Tejpal.

Mr Tejpal was charged under various IPC Sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354- (A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier moved the Bombay high court seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

Mr Tejpal was arrested by the Goa crime branch on November 30, 2013, after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the court. He has been out on the bail since May 2014, when the Supreme Court granted him the relief.     

Tags: tarun tejpal, sexually assaulting, bombay high court
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham