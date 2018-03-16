Trial in Tarun Tejpal rape case begins in Goa

The victim, a junior colleague of Tejpal, has accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a hotel in Goa in 2013.

Panaji: The in-camera trial in the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal began on Thursday with a district court in north Goa recording the statement of the victim.

On the first day of the trial, the victim who had accused Mr Tejpal of sexually assaulting her, was examined.

Additional district and sessions judge Vijaya Pol at Mapusa recorded the statement of the victim during the trial, which began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm.

“The victim was examined today and it will continue for the next two days — tomorrow and the day after,” public prosecutor Francis Tavera told reporters outside the court.

He said the trial is being held in-camera with no access to media. Mr Tejpal was present in the courtroom during the trial, while his family members were asked to stay out.

The victim, a junior colleague of Mr Tejpal, had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa during the magazine’s THiNK fest event in 2013.

In September last year, the district court had framed charges of rape and wrongful confinement against Mr Tejpal.

Mr Tejpal was charged under various IPC Sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354- (A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier moved the Bombay high court seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

Mr Tejpal was arrested by the Goa crime branch on November 30, 2013, after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the court. He has been out on the bail since May 2014, when the Supreme Court granted him the relief.