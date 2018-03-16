The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

India, Politics

TDP senses defeat in 2019, AP will be next Tripura for us: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said the state govt and the TDP are feeling the pinch of public opinion going against them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a huge setback as TDP broke ties with the party and exited from the NDA alliance on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a huge setback as TDP broke ties with the party and exited from the NDA alliance on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a huge setback as TDP broke ties with the party and exited from the NDA alliance on Friday over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the Central government.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister MA Naqvi said it was not right to comment on the decision of a state with elections around the corner. He added that every state has demands and issues and that it is a custom to have a rehearsal in the Parliament before the actual elections.

However, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao sought to downplay TDP's move stating that the party is finding the going tough in Andhra Pradesh as they are seeing a defeat for themselves in the 2019 elections.

"They want to use this as an alibi to really retrieve lost political ground," he said.

Rao said the state govt and the TDP are feeling the pinch of public opinion going against them, adding that the BJP will use this as an opportunity to grow as a political party and emerge as a dominant political force in Andhra Pradesh.

"For us it will prove to be the next Tripura," he added.

Tags: ma naqvi, tdp, tdp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Doomsday spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

2

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

3

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

4

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

5

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham