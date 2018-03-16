The Asian Age | News

State of instability in Jammu and Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah

Published : Mar 16, 2018, 2:26 am IST
The local watchers say that there is more there than meets the eye behind Drabu’s ouster.

 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and working president of Opposition National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Thursday said that there was a state of instability and chaos in the State and that the same was a matter of serious concern.

“The ensuing state of instability and chaos in J&K is a matter of serious concern and should be taken seriously as the consequences of indifference and callousness would be disastrous,” he said while speaking at a party workers’ meeting here.

Mr Abdullah’s statement comes in the backdrop of the sacking of the State’s finance minister Haseeb A Drabu by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, over his remarks that Kashmir is not a political issue but “a society with social issues” made by him while speaking at a seminar in New Delhi recently.  

Also it has been reported in sections of media than the BJP, which together with chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP rules the restive state, is not happy over Drabu's unceremonious dismissal.

