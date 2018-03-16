‘Noida jinx’ behind BJP’s byelection defeat in UP?

Defying the so called jinx, Yogi Adityanath had visited the satellite township bordering the Delhi last year.

New Delhi: After BJP’s shocking defeat in the bypolls of two prestigious Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur which was earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adiyanath, BJP circle is abuzz with rumours that the poll verdict was the result of the “Noida jinx”.

Defying the so-called jinx, Mr Adityanath had visited the satellite township bordering the national capital last year in December ahead of the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His predecessors had avoided visiting Noida apparently over the rumour that any chief minister who visits the township loses power. Though it were bypolls, which the BJP lost, Gorakhpur had been represented by Mr Adityanath for five terms untill his elevation as the state’s chief minister last year.

This parliamentary constituency has been with the representative of the Gorakhnath Math for almost three decades. Mr Adityanath is the current head of the math.

The jinx apparently started in 1998 when the then chief minister, Vir Bahadur Singh, lost power within days of visiting Noida in 1988.

This jinx’s “victims” have been Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh and Mayawati.