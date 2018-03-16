The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:47 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Noida jinx’ behind BJP’s byelection defeat in UP?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 2:22 am IST

Defying the so called jinx, Yogi Adityanath had visited the satellite township bordering the Delhi last year.

Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI/File)
 Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: After BJP’s shocking defeat in the bypolls of two prestigious Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur which was earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adiyanath, BJP circle is abuzz with rumours that the poll verdict was the result of the “Noida jinx”.

Defying the so-called jinx, Mr Adityanath had visited the satellite township bordering the national capital last year in December ahead of the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His predecessors had avoided visiting Noida apparently over the rumour that any chief minister who visits the township loses power. Though it were bypolls, which the BJP lost, Gorakhpur had been represented by Mr Adityanath for five terms untill his elevation as the state’s chief minister last year.

This parliamentary constituency has been with the representative of the Gorakhnath Math for almost three decades. Mr Adityanath is the current head of the math.  

The jinx apparently started in 1998 when the then chief minister, Vir Bahadur Singh, lost power within days of visiting Noida in 1988.

This jinx’s “victims” have been Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh and Mayawati.

Tags: yogi adityanath, narendra modi, vir bahadur singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham