NDA trouble grows, blame game on after poll defeats

New Delhi: Trouble in the ruling NDA seems to have intensified after the shock defeat of the BJP in the bypolls of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats, particularly Gorakhpur. While the Shiv Sena claimed that the bypolls results were an indication that people have realised that they have been cheated, another key ally, TDP, gave indications that it could snap ties with the BJP-led NDA. The Andhra Pradesh ruling party will hold a high-level politburo meeting on Friday, where a decision in this regard might be taken.

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a teleconference with his MPs, said that “PM Narendra Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu”. His comments were seen in response to allegations made by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan against Mr Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. The TDP is abuzz with rumours that Mr Kalyan’s diatribe against the state’s ruling party leaders was scripted by the Centre, which has so far refused to grant special category status to the state, the primary demand of the TDP.

Meanwhile, the blame game began in the saffron camp with BJP MP Subramanian Swamy launching a veiled attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Without naming the CM, Dr Swamy said that the BJP’s highest decision-making body, the parliamentary board, must think before giving important positions to people. The attack comes a day after the SP-BSP alliance defeated the saffron party in its bastion — Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur — as well as in deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Phulpur constituency.

However, BJP leaders continued to make controversial remarks over the bypoll defeats. A day after the it lost the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar, Union minister Giriraj Singh warned that it would soon turn into a “hub of terrorists”.

“Araria is not just a border area, connected to Nepal and Bengal. They have led to a hardline ideology, which is not just dangerous for Bihar, but for the whole country. It will become a hub of terrorism... The RJD has started a new political culture for its political ambitions,” said the minister. His statement evoked strong criticism from several political leaders.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: “This man is a Central minister and unfortunately he is not aware it’s his government in Bihar and Delhi. If he and the BJP doesn’t believe in (chief minister) Nitish Kumar’s leadership, then why don’t they ask him to step down or withdraw their support? Such a shame for Nitish Kumar.”