India, Politics

It is for Iran to choose partners, says India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 2:41 am IST

We continue to work with Iran on the full and effective operationalisation of the Chabahar Port,” the MEA added.

New Delhi: Days after Iran invited Pakistan to participate in development of the Chabahar port, India on Thursday said it was the prerogative of the Iranian government to choose its partners for the project.

New Delhi is developing infrastructure in a part of the port which is expected to give stiff competition to the nearby Gwadar port in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province which is being developed with Chinese help.

But it is believed that a concerned New Delhi is keeping a close watch on developments since any participation of Pakistan and China in the Chabahar project can have an adverse impact on Indian strategic interests.

“It is the prerogative of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there. As you are aware, India is supporting the development of Chabahar Port as a robust and alternate access route to and for Afghanistan and Central Asia,” the MEA said in New Delhi on Thursday on the issue of recent remarks by Iranian foreign minister Javed Zarif on Chabahar. The first phase of the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman was inaugurated four months ago, opening a new strategic route connecting Iran, India and Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan.“Significant progress has been made in operationalising the port. Shipment of wheat assistance to Afghanistan through Chabahar is being successfully carried out since October last year. Four such shipments have been delivered. Next shipment is schedule to leave later this month.” the MEA said.

