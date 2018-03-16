Government manages to pass 2 bills amid Opposition protests

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose party members were also in the Well, sought a discussion on the bills.

New Delhi: Opposition members tore papers and threw them around in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as relentless protests by them and NDA partner TDP disrupted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament for the ninth straight day, but the government managed to get two bills passed without debate amid the din.

While Speaker Sumitra Mahajan first adjourned the Lok Sabha till noon and then for the day, the Rajya Sabha, which saw a total of three adjournments, could not take up the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bills, due to the disruptions.

The proceedings of the two Houses were paralysed as Opposition parties, along with ruling NDA partner TDP the TRS, stormed the Well and continued their noisy protests over a host of issues, including the banking scam, special status for Andhra and setting up of Cauvery management board.

In the Lok Sabha however, the government pushed two legislations, Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill and Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, amid continued din and the House passed them with a voice vote without debate.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose party members were also in the Well, sought a discussion on the bills.

With continuous protests by different parties making the prospect of any discussion improbable, the Speaker went ahead with the proceedings for the passage of bills.

As the second bill was being passed without debate, some Opposition members were seen tearing some papers and throwing them around, as the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, Moving the Pay-ment of Gratuity Bill for passage, labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said it is a very important legislation for employees, especially women.

The bill notifies the period of maternity leave as part of continuous service and proposes to empower the Central government to notify the gratuity ceiling from time to time without amending the law.