The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:30 AM IST

India, Politics

Centre to push for digitisation of ad policy

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 2:38 am IST

Sources said that the finance ministry has also sought an year wise detail of expenditure on advt in newspapers and magazines by each ministry.

Based on the analysis of these the government is expected to make a final decision on the future policy on the issue, sources stated. (Photo: AP)
  Based on the analysis of these the government is expected to make a final decision on the future policy on the issue, sources stated. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi regime has decided to push for digitisation in the advertisement policy for publication of government tenders in newspapers and magazines. 

A finance ministry directive, issued recently, has stated that tenders above certain threshold value should be given on Central public procurement portal, government e-marketplace portal, as well on the websites of ministries and departments. It added that “the requirement of compulsory advertisement in newspapers has been dispensed with.” 

It is understood that the government wants to push for complete digitisation in the tendering process in the hope of bringing in centralisation and  transparency in the advertisement and procurement process. The move is also expected to control the unwanted expenses being incurred by various government ministries and departments on advertisements, sources added. 

Sources said that the finance ministry has also sought an year wise detail of expenditure on advertisement in newspapers and magazines by each ministry. It has also sought details of number of tenders where advertisements in the newspapers have not been made by them. It is learnt that the government is expected to make a comparative study regarding tendering process and push for e-tendering in a big way. 

Sources stated that the data is being compiled to make a comparison between the success rate of government advertisement that are released on line and ones that are published through periodicals. Based on the analysis of these the government is expected to make a final decision on the future policy on the issue, sources stated.

Tags: digitisation, government e-marketplace

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham