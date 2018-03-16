The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, Politics

'NDA talaq talaq talaq': BJP means 'Break Janta Promise', says TDP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday snapped ties with the BJP.

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government. (Photo: PTI)
 The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party after breaking alliance with NDA on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of not keeping its promises and added that BJP stands for 'Break Janta Promise.'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday snapped ties with the BJP and exited the alliance with NDA.

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government.

Following TDP's decision, party ministers staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament and raise slogans of 'We want justice, NDA talaq, talaq, talaq.'

The TDP had been at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Read also: Telugu Desam Party snaps ties with BJP, exits alliance with NDA

"BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion in the Parliament," Andhra Pradesh minister KS Jawahar said.

TDP lawmaker Thota Narsimhan also said that the party will give a serious no confidence motion in Parliament with at least 50 signatures as is mandated.

Terming the move as unfortunate, TDP's YS Chowdary who earlier quit from the Union Cabinet, said, "We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh".

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy said that the Congress will support no-confidence motion against the Centre by TDP and YSR Congress Party.

Along with the Congress, CPI(M) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have also extended support to TDP's no-confidence motion against the Centre.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, tdp, bjp, tdp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

MOST POPULAR

1

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

2

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

3

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

4

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

5

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham