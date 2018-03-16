'NDA talaq talaq talaq': BJP means 'Break Janta Promise', says TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday snapped ties with the BJP.

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party after breaking alliance with NDA on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of not keeping its promises and added that BJP stands for 'Break Janta Promise.'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday snapped ties with the BJP and exited the alliance with NDA.

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government.

Following TDP's decision, party ministers staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament and raise slogans of 'We want justice, NDA talaq, talaq, talaq.'

TDP MPs stage protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament, raise slogans of 'We want justice, NDA talaq, talaq, talaq.'

The TDP had been at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

"BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion in the Parliament," Andhra Pradesh minister KS Jawahar said.

TDP lawmaker Thota Narsimhan also said that the party will give a serious no confidence motion in Parliament with at least 50 signatures as is mandated.

Terming the move as unfortunate, TDP's YS Chowdary who earlier quit from the Union Cabinet, said, "We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh".

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy said that the Congress will support no-confidence motion against the Centre by TDP and YSR Congress Party.

Along with the Congress, CPI(M) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have also extended support to TDP's no-confidence motion against the Centre.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK.