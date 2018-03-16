The Asian Age | News



After Kejriwal’s apology, Bhagwant Mann resigns as AAP’s Punjab unit chief

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 11:49 am IST

Delhi CM had on Friday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia.

Mann announced his decision to resign on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chandigarh: Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday resigned as the AAP's Punjab chief, a day after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders.

Mann announced his decision to resign on Twitter. "I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi'of Punjab," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had on Friday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia.

In his apology, Kejriwal said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

