Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Baby mufflerman steals show at Kejriwal swearing-in

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:10 pm IST

Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as the AAP convenor on counting day, as a special invitee

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti holds Chotu mufflerman (child dressed as Kejriwal) during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Sunday PTI photo
  AAP MLA Somnath Bharti holds Chotu mufflerman (child dressed as Kejriwal) during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Sunday PTI photo

Baby mufflerman Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as the AAP convenor on counting day, was a special invitee at the oath taking ceremony of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for a third term in a row.

The chotu mufflerman was the cynosure of all eyes as invitees made a beeline to take selfies with him.

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Kejriwal's AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.

Six MLAs, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai, took oath as ministers in the newly sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday.
Others who took oath at the Ramlila Maidan were Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.

Rai, who was the Labour Minister in the previous government, took oath in the name of martyrs of freedom struggle. Gautam, who held the Social Welfare portfolio in his last tenure, took oath in the name of Buddha.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy at the ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats.
Kejirwal took oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third successive time.

Tags: arvind kejrival
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India

SC to hear plea against gender bias at religious places on Mon

Himanta Biswa Sarma

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham