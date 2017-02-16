Modi, Rahul Gandhi clash in UP over ‘tea and potato’

The Prime Minister attacked the Congress-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi clashed yet again in battleground Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, Mr Modi said, “There is one leader who does not know that potatoes are not produced in factories. He took out kisan yatras and talks of setting up potato factories. You think he can help farmers in any way?”

The Prime Minister attacked the Congress-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was like a typical Hindi film in which two enemies fight, but come together after interval.

It was Mr Modi’s first election rally in Kannauj in 46 years. He also recalled an attack on SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1984 and said, “I am shocked how Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav could join hands with forces responsible for the attack. Have you heard of a son who would unite with a party that tried to kill his father?” he asked.

Mr Gandhi, who addressed a gathering in Barabanki, said that work is not Mr Modi’s cup of tea. “One can only expect Modi ji’s to give speeches. Work is not his cup of tea. Work will be done by Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.

Promising a better Uttar Pradesh, Mr Gandhi said the SP-Congress alliance if voted power will work for the youth.

Two rounds of elections have concluded in UP. The upcoming five phases for 263 Assembly seats will take place on Feb. 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8.