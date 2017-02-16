Allahabad HC notice to Mayawati, kin for fudging land records

The petitioner has made Ms Mayawati, her father Prabhu Dayal and brother Anand Kumar partie sin the PIL.

Lucknow: The Allahabad high court has issued notices to BSP president Mayawati and two of her relatives on a PIL that accused them of ‘manipulating’ land records in their native village during the BSP regime.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice D.B. Bhonsle and Justice Yashwant Verma, passed the order on a PIL field by social worker Sandeep Bhati.

The petitioner alleged that in Badlapur village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, a large tract of agricultural land, spread over an area of 47,433 square metres, had been declared as ‘non-agricultural’.

The petitioner stated that this was done with the intention of changing the land use so that sale of the plot, in part or whole, could fetch a huge sum to the owners. The petitioner has made Ms Mayawati, her father Prabhu Dayal and brother Anand Kumar partie sin the PIL.

The court, while issuing notices to the respondents, has directed the registry to club the PIL with another pending petition, wherein similar allegations have been made, and list the matter for further hearing.