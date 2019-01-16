Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka ‘stable, strong,’ BJP trying to destabilise it: Kharge

This comes after 2 MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support from the seven-month-old government.

Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is "stable and strong", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise it.

At a press conference in New Delhi, he said there was no crisis for the government in Karnataka.

“The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to destabilise the government,” Kharge alleged.

Two MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support from the seven-month-old government led by H D Kumaraswamy amid charges of horse trading levelled against each other by the ruling coalition and the BJP.