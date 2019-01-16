The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

India, Politics

Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka ‘stable, strong,’ BJP trying to destabilise it: Kharge

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 4:49 pm IST

This comes after 2 MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support from the seven-month-old government.

Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is "stable and strong", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise it.

At a press conference in New Delhi, he said there was no crisis for the government in Karnataka.

“The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to destabilise the government,” Kharge alleged.

Two MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support from the seven-month-old government led by H D Kumaraswamy amid charges of horse trading levelled against each other by the ruling coalition and the BJP.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, karnataka, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

3

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

4

Google tells Android app developers to get ready with 64-bit

5

Huawei founder denies spying for China

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham