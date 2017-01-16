Sidhu finally joins Cong, party gets Punjab boost

Tipped to contest from Amritsar East.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday got a major shot in the arm with former cricketer and BJP politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the party following a final round of discussions with party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Ending days of speculation over his future political moves, Mr Sidhu is now all set to contest the Amritsar East Assembly seat in the coming Punjab elections.

The Congress, which plans to use the former cricketer aggressively in campaigning across Punjab, claimed its position in the poll-bound state had been “immensely strengthened” with Mr Sidhu’s entry. Party insiders said that through Mr Sidhu the Congress would target the sizeable Jat Sikh vote, particularly in Punjab’s rural belt, that has been a traditional votebank of the ruling Akalis.

Along with Mr Sidhu, the Congress decided to use two other prominent Sikh leaders, state party chief Capt. Amarinder Singh, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in the Punjab elections. “Using important Sikh leaders like the former PM, Capt. Amarinder Singh and Mr Sidhu as star campaigners is part of a well-planned strategy to counter any propaganda by the Akalis that the Congress lacks eminent Sikh leaders,” a senior Congress leader said.

After Mr Sidhu’s formal entry into the Congress’ fold, Capt. Amarinder Singh spoke to the former cricketer over the phone, describing the development as “great news”. In a statement, the Punjab Congress chief said: “Besides being the party’s choice for contesting the Amritsar East seat, Sidhu, who is known for his wit and humour, besides being strongly nationalist, is the star campaigner in the Punjab Assembly polls for the Congress.”

After joining the party, Mr Sidhu tweeted: “Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot... Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi must win!!!”

“Known for straight talking, ideological commitment to the cause of nationalism as also wit and humour, we are certain that the Congress Party will be immensely strengthened in Punjab and elsewhere with the entry of Sidhu,’” party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.

Punjab is for the first time witnessing a keenly-contested triangular fight between the Congress, the ruling Akali Dal-BJP combine and the Aam Aadmi Party.

There had initially been some speculation that the Congress wanted Mr Sidhu to contest against chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from his traditional stronghold of Lambi, but it’s now certain he will stand from Amritsar East, which was earlier represented by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on a BJP ticket.

Congress sources claim the former BJP MP is keen on being made deputy chief minister if the party is voted to power. However, the Congress remained non-committal, asking Mr Sidhu to formally join the party first as only a few days are left for the filing of nominations. On his part, Mr Sidhu too was left with little choice as he had already exhausted his political options with the BJP and AAP.

Before formally launching an aggressive campaign in Punjab, both Capt. Amarinder Singh and Mr Sidhu are expected to visit the Golden Temple on January 19, to be followed by a massive roadshow and a joint press conference in Amritsar. Mr Sidhu had earlier resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP and from the BJP, after which his wife and close associate and former international hockey star Pargat Singh had both formally joined the Congress. Pargat Singh is likely to be Congress candidate from Jalandhar Cantt Assembly seat. Mr Sidhu has had sharp differences with top Akali Dal leaders, particularly deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, whom he held responsible for being marginalised in Punjab politics.

The Akalis were quick to criticise Mr Sidhu’s joining the Congress, saying he had joined the “party and family” which had “attacked the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple)”, a reference to Operation Bluestar in 1984. Sukhbir Singh Badal asked on Twitter why Mr Sidhu had come to the state “20 days before the elections” and said that he should come clean on the “bargain”.

Sukhbir Badal tweeted: “U left BJP saying @akali_dal_ did not let U enter Punjab. Where were you since last ten months? Come clean and tell Punjabis (sic)”.

While targeting Capt. Amarinder Singh, the Akali Dal chief asked if he had been replaced by Mr Sidhu as the chief ministerial candidate. “Please clear the air. Are you in favour of making Navjot Sidhu the face of Punjab Congress as done by Rahul Gandhi recently? (sic),” he said.

Congress secretary and Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari told the media later that the party’s understanding was that Mr Sidhu would contest from Amritsar East seat. She said the seat had been allotted to Mr Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur, and between them they would have to decide who would contest the seat.