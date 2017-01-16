The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 16, 2017 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Punjab govt is run for a family,’ Sidhu attacks Badals as he joins Congress

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 11:30 am IST

Congress is planning to field Sidhu against the Badals in the upcoming Punjab polls Punjab polls, Sidhu, Congress

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi welcomes former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu into the party at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi welcomes former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu into the party at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: “I am a born Congressman, have come back to my roots,” said former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, a day after he officially joined the Congress Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

“My battle is not personal, I am fighting for the redemption of Punjab,” said Sidhu. Attacking the ruling Badals, he said "the government which was for the people, has become the government for a family."

"Run Badal run, abandon your chair and scoot, Punjab's people are coming," he said, mocking the Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“This is beginning of a new inning. On the front foot. Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi must win,” Sidhu had said on Sunday.

Sidhu had met party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday at his residence in Delhi and had formally joined the grand old party.

This political development comes months after the cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur joined the Congress.

Navjot Kaur had earlier this month said that either she or her husband would contest the Punjab elections.

"We don't have anything in mind. We only want to work for the welfare of Punjab. One out of us (Navjot Kaur and Navjot Sidhu) is going to contest the upcoming election, for sure," Kaur said.

She also said that Sidhu would campaign in all the 117 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state.

"We have to help to develop every sector of Punjab, be it industry or agriculture. Ours is a golden state and we have to make it number one state in the country," she said.

According to reports, the Congress is planning to field Sidhu against the Badals in the upcoming polls, and is expected to contest from Amritsar East seat.

The former BJP leader may either be fielded from Lambi, where Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is the Shiromani Akali Akali (SAD) candidate or from Jalalabad against Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Criticising the MP from Amritsar for his decision to join Congress, state deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal said, “Ex-MP from Amritsar is joining the party and party family that attacked the Golden Temple in absence of Punjab leaders.”

The Congress has so far released the names of 100 candidates. However, the grand old party still has to select candidates for the remaining 17 seats for elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Punjab goes to polls on February 4.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, navjot singh sidhu, punjab assembly polls, indian national congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Atif Aslam stops concert to reprimand eve teasers

2

Baba Ramdev trolled for floor cleaner with cow urine

3

That one time Rishi Kapoor went on a date with Dawood Ibrahim

4

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

5

Delhi: School rejects applications’ of parents with more than two kids

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham