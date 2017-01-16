The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 16, 2017

India, Politics

Poll code in force, Mayawati’s birthday bash low-key this time

Published : Jan 16, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 1:19 am IST

 BSP President Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati’s 61st birthday celebrations, unlike the gala events of previous years, was a low key affair due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of Assembly election schedule in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP supremo, who had celebrated her earlier birthdays with pomp and show, this time reached out to partymen, addressing a press conference which was also telecast through huge screens set up in all district party offices.

Donning her favourite pink garment, which she has been using as her birthday colour, Ms Mayawati said partymen are observing it in a low key manner as her party does not observe it in “shahi andaz” (in royal style) nor “squander government money” like others.

She asked the party workers to observe the day as “Jan Kalyankari Divas” in states where elections are not being held, and to reach out to people facing hardships due to note ban as per their capabilities.

The BSP chief also released a book A travelogue of my struggle-ridden life and BSP movement, but did not distribute it in view of the model code.

Eulogising dalit icons, she said she had dedicated her life to tread the path shown by them and on their policies. There were, however, visitors making a beeline for her residence.

