Election Commission curbs for ministers in five states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 1:39 am IST

The Election Commission of India office
 The Election Commission of India office

New Delhi: All chief ministers, other ministers and political appointees in the five poll-bound states are barred from hearing appeals filed by people before statutory bodies till the election process is over, as their decisions can influence voters, the Election Commission has directed.

In a communication sent to chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the EC said that, as per its information, chief ministers, ministers and politically appointed office bearers of statutory bodies continue to hear appeals filed by persons under various prevailing laws in the five states even after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on January 4. It said hearings by politicians “may have direct or indirect influence on voters and may also disturb the level playing field” during elections.

“All such hearings... of statutory bodies should be deferred till the conclusion of the elections in all constituencies in your state. If any such hearing is required to be held in compliance with the mandatory provisions of law/any court order, such hearing in lieu of chief minister/ministers or politically appointed office bearers of statutory bodies, should be held by a secretary-level officer nominated by the chief secretary...,” the EC said. The five states were also asked to send their compliance report by Jan. 17.

Tags: election commission, assembly election, model code of conduct
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

