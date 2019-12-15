Sunday, Dec 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

India, Politics

Roads blocked in WB, oil tanker driver killed in Assam due to CAB protests

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2019, 11:24 am IST

Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and rural Howrah on Saturday.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
 Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday.

Protesters blocked various important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. They also blocked roads and railway tracks in various stations of the districts, the police said. In Domjur area of Howrah district, protesters organised road blockades and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation. Violent protests have rocked several parts of the state in the last two days with agitators torching railways stations and vandalising public property.

Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and rural Howrah on Saturday.

In West Bengal, protestors mostly targeted railway properties with Murshidabad, Malda and Howrah districts bearing the brunt of their ire. Official sources said public property worth crores of rupees have either been destroyed or looted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has resolutely opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, appealed for peace, while the opposition BJP threatened to seek imposition of President's Rule if the "mayhem by Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators continued."

Protesters torched about five trains, three railway stations and tracks, and at least 25 buses on Saturday amid spiralling violence in West Bengal during the agitation against the amended Citizenship Act, while an oil tanker driver was killed in Assam's Sonitpur district.

Suspension of Internet services across Assam was extended for 48 hours till December 16 though curfew was relaxed in Dibrugarh and Guwahati and also parts of Meghalaya, while a six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland.

The UGC National Eligibility Test for candidates scheduled to appear in Assam and Meghalaya was postponed.

Tags: citizenship act, narendra modi, indian government, mamata banerjee, protest
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday filed a petition before the Supreme Court stating that the present Citizenship (Amendment) Act

CAA 'miserably fails' on touchstone of Article 14: Owaisi in his petition to SC

As the central government is planning to invite bids for Air India soon, its CMD said on Saturday that expecting a radical improvement in the airline bordering on a turnaround is an impractical thought “in this environment of disinvestment”. (Representational Image)

‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’: Airline chief in Facebook post

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he will be meeting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma later in the month to find a way to resolve issues of the state over The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three countries in India's neighbourhood. (Photo: File)

Will meet CM Sangma to resolve issues of Meghalaya on Citizenship Act: Shah

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, who was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a hospital after she lost consciousness on Sunday morning. (Photo: ANI)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal rushed to hospital as she falls unconscious during strike

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham