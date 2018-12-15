The Asian Age | News

Parties condemn civilian deaths in clashes after encounter in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 3:59 pm IST

‘South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule?’ Mehbooba Mufti, ex CM tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama, People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: ANI | Representational Image)
Srinagar: Mainstream political parties in Kashmir condemned the killing of civilians allegedly in security forces' action during an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday, saying Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration has "failed" to secure lives of the people.

Seven civilians died in south Kashmir's Pulwama district when security forces allegedly opened fire at an unruly crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in which three militants and Army man were killed.

“No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians. South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule? The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved (sic)," PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

She said no country can win a war by killing its own people. "How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings, and once again appeal for efforts, to stop this blood bath (sic)," Mufti said in another tweet.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said the encounter was "badly executed".

"6 civilians killed and numerous more injured many critically. Any way you look at it this was a badly executed encounter. Protests around encounter sites are now the norm not the exception. Why are we unable to learn how to handle them better? (sic)" Omar tweeted.

"Another blood soaked weekend in Kashmir. 6 protestors killed, 1 solider killed in the line of duty. Together with the 3 militants from this morning's encounter that's 10 dead. Reports of many injured at the encounter site. What a horrible day! (sic)" he said in another tweet.

The NC leader said the Governor's administration appears "not doing anything on restoring peace" in the "troubled Valley".

"The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that's the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full page ads don't bring peace," he tweeted.

Separatist-turned-mainstream leader and former minister Sajad Lone said the administration needs to "seriously evaluate" the costs of such anti-militancy operations.

"Extremely disturbing news coming from Pulwama. The administration needs to seriously evaluate the costs of its operations. If there is even a remote chance of civilians getting killed during military operations it is better to call off such operations," Lone said in a tweet.

He expressed hope that the administration abandons "its Rambo mindset".

"My heartfelt thoughts with the families of those who lost their lives in Pulwama. I just pray that Almighty takes us out of the perpetual state of mourning that we seem to have been sucked into. And also hope that administration abandons its Rambo mindset," Lone said.

"The preparedness of security forces would in the Pulwama context be the ability to make the distinction between combatants and non combatants. If u end up killing 7 civilians in order to kill 3 militants. It is time for heads to roll. We can't afford a state of impunity," he said in another tweet.

