The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:45 PM IST

India, Politics

Stormy day in RS as Naidu rejects Cong plea seeking apology on 'Pak meet' remark

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 6:18 pm IST

The Upper House saw three adjournments before the Chair finally called it a day, following continued uproar and slogan-shouting.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat targeting Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats. (Photo: File)
 Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat targeting Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An angry opposition led by the Congress accused Modi of levelling “serious charges” against Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari and diplomats.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed a notice by Congress and other opposition members under rule 267 for suspension of the business of the House to discuss the matter, which led to further noisy scenes.

The Upper House saw three adjournments before the Chair finally called it a day, a little after 3pm following continued uproar and slogan-shouting.

Later in the day, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said it’s the Congress that should apologise over its leaders meeting Pakistan officials.

The opposition members also protested the disqualification of former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar of the same party from the House by the Chairman, which was vociferously countered by ruling party MPs.

They raised the issue soon after the Chairman informed the House about his decision to disqualify the two former JD(U) members after giving them due opportunity of hearing.

As the members protested, Naidu said there cannot be any discussion on the decision of the Chair. “There is no discussion on the ruling of the chairman. Please sit down.”

“This is a political issue which you are raising, which you discuss outside the House. I have no problem,” he said, adding “this is not the manner.... All are standing...Both the sides are standing.. I have not allowed.”

As opposition members continued slogan-shouting and trooped into the Well, Naidu said “You want to do like this on the first day itself? I don’t appreciate the conduct of coming to the Well. ... There is a saying that all is well, not well. Try to understand this.”

When the House reassembled at noon for Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat targeting Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats.

Azad said his party and other opposition leaders have given a notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of the listed business to discuss an issue which he termed as “serious”.

“There has been a serious matter which is not only the concern of government but the opposition is equally concerned. One allegation has been levelled on former Prime Minister and former President.

“There are charges ... many foreign secretaries, high commissioners and ambassadors... charges have been levelled on them that they are hatching a conspiracy with Pakistan in Gujarat election. The PM on December 10 in Palampur in Gujarat has levelled this allegation. This is not an ordinary allegation...against a former PM, vice president and Army chief,” Azad said.

But Naidu disallowed it, saying “I have gone into the notice given by Ghulam Nabiji, Naresh Agarwal...I have not allowed it ...pls sit down.”

This agitated the members who created further uproar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2:30pm

When the House met again, Azad raised the issue amid the uproar and the House was adjourned again till 3pm by deputy chairman PJ Kurien.

While Kurien pleaded with members to take up the private members’ business, Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal raised the issue of the Centre’s move to set up special courts for cases against MPs and MLAs and questioned the move.

When Kurien said it was a decision of the Supreme Court, Agarwal said he had not criticised the top court but his questions were directed at the government.

Congress leader Anand Sharma also got up and said Agarwal was trying to raise a point of order and asked whether this could be raised “only at a particular time”.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel asked how the issue being raised was a point or order, which, he said, was related to the business of the House.

Meanwhile, several Congress members were on their feet by this time and started raising slogans demanding an apology from the prime minister for his remarks.

Several Congress members including Oscar Fernandes, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Renuka Chowdhury, Sanjay Singh trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans.

Amid the din, some private members’ bills including ‘The Educational Innovations Commission Bill 2017’ by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and ‘The Prevention of Enforced Disappearance Bill 2017’ by V Vijayasai Reddy were introduced.

As the slogan shouting continued, Kurien adjourned the proceedings till 3pm. When the House reassembled, opposition members continued their protests, forcing Kurien to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier when the House assembled, Chairman Naidu led the House in paying tributes to 10 former members who passed away during the inter-session period. Thereafter, the Prime Minister introduced new ministers to the House.

Tags: narendra modi, rajya sabha, m venkaiah naidu, gujarat polls 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

2

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

3

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

4

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

5

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham