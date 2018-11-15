The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP slams Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi's temple visits 'fancy dress Hindutva'

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 6:21 pm IST

BJP released a video clip where MP Cong chief Kamal Nath warns Muslims about RSS campaign and says Cong will deal with it after state polls.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 'temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 'temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash'. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Congress for allegedly spreading "hatred" against the RSS and the "Hindus", and described its President Rahul Gandhi's temple visits as "fancy dress Hindutva".

The party attacked the Congress by releasing a video clip purportedly featuring Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, who is seen telling a group of Muslims to be cautious about the RSS campaign and that his party will deal with it after the November 28 state Assembly polls.

"The video exposes the real and divisive face of Congress as to how through appeasement, it was trying to divide syncretic culture of India. This video also shows the hatred the Congress has for the RSS and in particular against the Hindu community," BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference.

He said that the "temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash."

He said this was not just a lone video or a solitary statement by Kamal Nath, but there was a narrative attached to it as the Congress in its election manifesto for Madhya Pradesh elections promised to ban the RSS shakhas if it comes to power in the state.

"This is the kind of brazeness that Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath have for the RSS and the Hindu community in particular. The same people who, through Shashi Tharoor and the likes, have time and again abused the Hindus," he said.

Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls in a single phase on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. The main contest is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, sambit patra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham