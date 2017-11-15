The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

India, Politics

Former governments ignored Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 2:47 am IST

The CM was speaking at a rally in Ayodhya that launched his campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday underlined the importance of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that nothing in India can be undertaken and accomplished without the blessings of Lord Ram.

“In India, nothing can be undertaken or accomplished without the mention of Lord Ram. He represents our faith, and is the focal point of all the beliefs in India,” he said.

The CM was speaking at a rally in Ayodhya that launched his campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

The chief minister said that the municipal elections were important for him since this was the first time that Ayodhya had been elevated to the status of being a municipality.

“Ayodhya has its own identity and its identity can never be undermined,” he said.

The chief minister promised that the development of Ayodhya would be in accordance with the importance and status of Ayodhya. “This is the birthplace of Lord Ram and those who have ignored Ayodhya through the years should not be forgiven,” he added.

The chief minister said that previous governments had ignored the development of Ayodhya because it was not important for them.

He said that the utilisation of money must be for the welfare of the people and not for the welfare of an individual person or party.

Tags: yogi adityanath, ayodhya ram temple, lord ram

MOST POPULAR

1

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

2

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

3

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

4

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

5

'You know you're an adult' jokes big hit on Twitter this Children's Day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham