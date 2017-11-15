Former governments ignored Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

The CM was speaking at a rally in Ayodhya that launched his campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday underlined the importance of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that nothing in India can be undertaken and accomplished without the blessings of Lord Ram.

“In India, nothing can be undertaken or accomplished without the mention of Lord Ram. He represents our faith, and is the focal point of all the beliefs in India,” he said.

The chief minister said that the municipal elections were important for him since this was the first time that Ayodhya had been elevated to the status of being a municipality.

“Ayodhya has its own identity and its identity can never be undermined,” he said.

The chief minister promised that the development of Ayodhya would be in accordance with the importance and status of Ayodhya. “This is the birthplace of Lord Ram and those who have ignored Ayodhya through the years should not be forgiven,” he added.

The chief minister said that previous governments had ignored the development of Ayodhya because it was not important for them.

He said that the utilisation of money must be for the welfare of the people and not for the welfare of an individual person or party.