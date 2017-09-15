No floor test till September 20 in TN, orders Madras HC

Kabil Sibal said DMK working president M.K. Stalin had submitted pleas to the governor and the President for intervention.

Chennai: The Madras high court has stayed holding of a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly till September 20.

The stay order comes against the background of fears among 19 MLAs belonging to the Dhinakaran camp that they may be disqualified and a floor test may be held as sought by the DMK without giving any time to the MLAs to challenge any order that might be passed by the Assembly secretariat.

When a petition by P.Vetrivel came up for hearing before Justice M. Duraiswamy on Thursday, the judge said: “In the interests of justice I am of the view that the authorities shall not conduct a trust vote till September 20. The floor test can be conducted after obtaining a suitable order from the court on September 20.”

Appearing for the DMK, former Union minister Kabil Sibal said DMK working president M.K. Stalin had submitted pleas to the governor and the President for intervention. “The governor and chief minister are working in tandem,” he had claimed.