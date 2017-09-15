The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 15, 2017 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, Politics

Bihar: Legal notice sent to Lalu, Tejashwi for comments on Nitish

PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2017, 5:07 pm IST

The legal notice was sent to them on Thursday by the lawyer of Uday Kant Mishra, who is also a long-time friend of the chief minister.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: A legal notice has been sent to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav by Uday Kant Mishra, a member of the state Disaster Management Authority, seeking apology for allegedly making objectionable comments against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a rally in Bhagalpur last week.

The legal notice was sent to them on Thursday by the lawyer of Uday Kant Mishra, who is also a long-time friend of the chief minister.

The RJD has, however, denied getting any notice from Mishra as yet.

Mishra's lawyer Vinay Shankar Dubey on Friday said Prasad and Tejashwi have been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days.

They should tender a public apology for levelling personal allegations, failing which a case would be registered against them under relevant sections of the law, Dubey said.

Prasad and Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in state Assembly, said they have not received the legal notice so far.

RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said the notice has not reached them and they will take appropriate action after receiving it.

Dubey said the "objectionable comments" were made by Prasad against his client in the context of the multi-crore Srijan scam.

Tags: lalu prasad, tejashwi yadav, disaster management authority
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's Cassini spacecraft ends 20-year-long epic journey

2

Will the world end on September 23?

3

New contraceptive app as effective as the Pill, says study

4

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

5

Google deletes your Android backup data after two months

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham