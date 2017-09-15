Bihar: Legal notice sent to Lalu, Tejashwi for comments on Nitish

The legal notice was sent to them on Thursday by the lawyer of Uday Kant Mishra, who is also a long-time friend of the chief minister.

Patna: A legal notice has been sent to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav by Uday Kant Mishra, a member of the state Disaster Management Authority, seeking apology for allegedly making objectionable comments against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a rally in Bhagalpur last week.

The legal notice was sent to them on Thursday by the lawyer of Uday Kant Mishra, who is also a long-time friend of the chief minister.

The RJD has, however, denied getting any notice from Mishra as yet.

Mishra's lawyer Vinay Shankar Dubey on Friday said Prasad and Tejashwi have been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days.

They should tender a public apology for levelling personal allegations, failing which a case would be registered against them under relevant sections of the law, Dubey said.

Prasad and Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in state Assembly, said they have not received the legal notice so far.

RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said the notice has not reached them and they will take appropriate action after receiving it.

Dubey said the "objectionable comments" were made by Prasad against his client in the context of the multi-crore Srijan scam.