PM Modi likely to skip mention of Pak, China in speech

New Delhi: In his last Independence Day address on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to skip any reference to India’s bilateral relations with its two key neighbours, China and Pakistan. Instead he may speak in detail about the NDA Government’s various initiatives in the agriculture sector and could even announce sops for central government employees.

An interesting highlight of the final speech of Mr Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister is that it would be live streamed on the Internet and social media platforms, sources told this newspaper.

According to highly placed sources, in his address to the nation on Wednesday from the ramparts of the Red Fort, The Prime Minister will avoid any mention of New Delhi’s bilateral relations vis-à-vis Islamabad, as a new government is all set to take charge in that country in a few days time. Therefore, considering the fact that Pakistan is going through a crucial democratic process, the Prime Minister may avoid touching upon Pakistan in his August 15 speech.

With Sino-Indian ties undergoing a tough phase, mainly after last year’s Doklam stand-off, top sources said that the Prime Minister may also not refer to China

during his address. Sources pointed out that India is adopting a wait-and-watch approach regarding Pakistan as former cricketer Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is all set to form a democratically elected government there. Sources added that amid fresh reports of Chinese Army troops having reportedly intruded 400 metres inside Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, bilateral ties with China are likely to witness another stressful phase. There-fore, under such strenuous circumstances, any mention of China in the Independence Day speech appears highly unlikely.

Rather Mr Modi may talk at length about the NDA government’s various initiatives in the agriculture sector.