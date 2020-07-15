Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
  India   Politics  15 Jul 2020  Sena targets BJP over political storm in Rajasthan
India, Politics

Sena targets BJP over political storm in Rajasthan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jul 15, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2020, 11:19 am IST

Sena alleged that BJP is working behind the curtain to destabilize government in Rajasthan to bring the government to BJP leader Scindia

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the latter is working to destabilize the government of opposition parties in many states.

The Sena also alleged that the BJP is working behind the curtain to destabilize the government in Rajasthan and has entrusted a task to bring the government to BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. He had quit the Congress in March 2020 and joined the BJP along with his 22-supporter MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

An editorial in Saamana, the party’s mouthpiece, said that instead of resolving the issues of economic challenges, the BJP is poking its nose in the Congress’s internal affairs and encouraging horse-trading for the power.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is facing rough weather with his deputy Sachin Pilot declaring open rebellion against him. Mr Pilot, who was sacked from state unit chief by the party high command on Tuesday, has claimed the Gehlot government is in minority and that he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in the 200-member state Assembly.

“What is the BJP going to achieve with this political misadventure, by causing a storm in the desert? Such steps will rather turn the parliamentary democracy into a desert,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The country is facing problems like a coronavirus-triggered collapse of the economy and “Chinese intrusion” in Ladakh. The killings of 20 Indian soldiers in a face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley is still afresh. Instead of solving these issues, the BJP is interfering in the internal bickering of the Congress and “encouraging horse-trading” in Rajasthan, the Sena alleged.

It was predicted that Pilot would also go the Scindia way and it seems to be happening, the Marathi publication observed. With Pilot claiming that the Gehlot government is in minority, the Shiv Sena said the future of the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan, however, will be decided only on the floor of the House. It said Gehlot’s allegation that Congress MLAs are being offered `25 crore each to switch loyalties is a serious one.

It is also mysterious that raids are being carried out on properties of legislators supporting the Rajasthan chief minister, the Shiv Sena said. It accused Scindia of working hard to see that Pilot quits the Congress. “Pilots hatred for Gehlot” is destabilising the Rajasthan government, the Shiv Sena alleged.

Tags: shiv sena, bharatiya janata party, bjp, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Representative Image.

75% jump in ceasefire violations by Pak in J&K in first six months of 2020

Health official takes a body temperature check of a person in Mumbai. (PTI)

Growth of daily coronavirus cases slowing down in India, say health ministry officials

BMC chief IS Chahal.

BMC chief rules out further lockdown in Mumbai, says situation on the verge of coming under control

BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav. (PTI)

Ram Madhav, Dr Jitendra Singh go into self-quarantine after J-K BJP chief tests positive

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham