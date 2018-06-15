Akhilesh to contest Kannauj, Mulayam from Mainpuri in 2019

Mr Yadav said that election management is of prime importance as it is a crucial factor that affects the results.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav formally announced on Thursday that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj while his father Mulayam Singh Yadav would return to Mainpuri to contest the polls.

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav currently represents Azamgarh in Lok Sabha while Mr Akhilesh Yadav is not a member of any House.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav had announced a few months ago that his wife Dimple Yadav, who is MP from Kannauj, will not be contesting elections.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav held the Kannauj seat till 2012 when he became chief minister and Ms Dimple Yadav was elected unopposed in a byelection.

Addressing party workers in Kannauj at from his party office, Mr Akhilesh Yadav asked them to start preparing for elections. “We will be going for an alliance and all of us must ensure the success of alliance candidates,” he said.

He further said that he had decided that his wife would not contest from Kannauj in order to counter the BJP’s allegation of nepotism.

Mr Yadav said that election management is of prime importance as it is a crucial factor that affects the results.