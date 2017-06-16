The Asian Age | News

Russia made no offer to defuse tension between India, Pakistan: MEA

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 9:21 pm IST

India's reaction came after Pak welcomed Russian Prez Putin's reported offer to ease the ongoing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that no offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to New Delhi.

"No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Denying reports in Pakistan media about Russia's reported offer for mediation to ease the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Baglay said, "It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence".

India's reaction came after Pakistan welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported offer to ease the ongoing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. Although, Russia has not confirmed about it.

The Dawn quoted Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying during a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that the country had recently established high-level contact with Russia and Islamabad welcome Putin's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan.

According to unverified reports in Pakistan media, Russian President Putin during his meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the recently-held Belt and Road Forum reportedly offered to help mediate tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Tensions have been running high between the two Asian neighbours amid spree of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration from Pakistan side.

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened after several terror attacks including one on an Indian military base in Uri and also on an Indian air force base in Pathankot.

The situation between both nations further deteriorated after a Pakistan military court announced a death sentence to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Relations between the two nations have been particularly worsened after the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistan based terrorists.

