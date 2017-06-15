Grand alliance intact, Modi won't be able to capture Bihar: Lalu Yadav

Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said the grand alliance of Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress is intact, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be successful in capturing Bihar.

"The alliance between RJD, JD (U) and Congress is very strong and intact. As death is true so is our bond with each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be successful in capturing Bihar as they are trying their tricks in West Bengal. We are not foolish to listen and abide by their rules," Lalu said.

Further lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi over son-in-law Shailesh Kumar's connection with the benami assets, Lalu said the opposition is trying to defame them and destroy their public perception.

" Sushil Modi is speaking on the instructions that he receives from Delhi. I am not in any ministry nor is Rabri Devi then why should we be pulled into it. Everything is bonafide and is available on net. They (BJP) are trying to lower down the image and destroy the public perception of us. The opposition and their families are always into scams but these issues are never raised nor highlighted. I have faith in the judiciary and sure to get justice," added Lalu.

The Income Tax Department earlier this week, had summoned Lalu Yadav's son-in-law Shailesh Kumar, in connection with the benami assets and tax evasion case registered against him.

Meanwhile, his wife, Misa Bharti, gave the questioning a skip for the second time in two weeks on Monday.

On June 7, the I-T department slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 against Shailesh on account of not appearing for interrogation.

Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.

The summons were issued days after the arrest of Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Agrawal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

Agrawal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers- Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

The I-T department in its summons reportedly said it wishes to question Misa and her husband on transactions conducted by M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited.

The I-T department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs. 1,000 crore by Lalu's family.