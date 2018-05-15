The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Like voting day, Karnataka BJP's B Sriramulu begins results day with grand prayer

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 15, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 10:36 am IST

On day of counting, BJP candidate B Sriramulu is seen sitting in a prayer room, clad in saffron.

Karnataka election result: BJP's B Sriramulu contested against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Karnataka election result: BJP's B Sriramulu contested against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Fielded against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami seat, BJP's B Sriramulu started the day with a round of prayers.

Counting of votes for the assembly election has started. In pictures early on Tuesday morning, Sriramulu is seen sitting in a prayer room, clad in saffron, an elaborate assortment of flowers and other offerings before him.

Like Siddaramaiah, Sriramulu is contesting from a second constituency Molakalmuru near Bellary. But the BJP's hopes of defeating the Chief Minister rest on Sriramulu and he was among the few candidates who were given a chopper to hop constituencies during the election campaign.

On Saturday, the day of election, Sriramulu was photographed while performing "gau pooja (cow worship)" before casting his vote. That ritual concluded his pooja session today as well.

The 46-year-old -- known to be extremely close to mining baron Reddy brothers and one of most prominent candidates in this election -- has been eyeing the post of Yeddyurappa's deputy if the party comes to power in Karnataka.

Sriramulu's prospective boss, BS Yeddyurappa, has already announced a detailed itinerary that includes the date for his oath ceremony. He has claimed the BJP will win 125-130 seats.

With barely two days left for Karnataka polls, the Congress had released a video, claiming it shows Sriramulu negotiating a bribe with the son-in-law of a former Supreme Court judge for a favourable verdict in an illegal mining case involving the Reddy brothers. The BJP has dismissed it as a fake.

Tags: karnataka election results, karnataka election results live, bjp, congress, jd(s), narendra modi, siddaramaiah, b sriramulu

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

2

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

3

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

4

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

5

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham