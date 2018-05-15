The Asian Age | News

K'taka results would have been different had Cong gone with JD(S): Trinamool

PTI
Published : May 15, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 1:08 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee tweeted: 'Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back.'

'If Congress had gone into an alliance with JD (S), the results would have been different, very different,' Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Had the Congress formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) before the Karnataka Assembly election, the poll outcome would have been "very different", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back," the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.

According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 113 constituencies, the number required for a simple majority in the Assembly.

"If Congress had gone into an alliance with JD (S), the results would have been different, very different," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The ruling Congress is ahead in 53 seats, while former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's JD (S)  is leading in 37 constituencies.

Elections were held in Karnataka on May 12, and the votes are being counted today.

