K'taka poll results: CM Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeshwari, ahead in Badami

Siddaramaiah faces Sriramulu of BJP in Badami, an important seat in the Bagalkot district.

Karnataka election results 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is struggling in Chamundeshwari, a seat that has elected him five times in the past. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: As the counting of votes in Karnataka continues, incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress is leading in Badami but trailing in Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah is contesting against B Sriramulu of the BJP in Badami, an important seat in the Bagalkot district, which falls in what is known as the "Mumbai-Karnataka region" of the state.

After a scare when counting started, Siddaramaiah has moved ahead in Badami, a seat that he wanted to contest because of doubts over Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah had given up his own seat Varuna, to his son Yathindra.

The Congress won Badami in 2013 and before this, the BJP won in 2008.

With a population of over 50,000, Badami has many from Siddaramaiah's Kuruba community. It also has a sizeable population of Lingayats and Veerashaivas.

The BJP, determined not to give Siddaramaiah a walkover, fielded B Sriramulu, a parliamentarian who is known for a solid record of winning elections.

B Sriramulu, a close aide of the powerful Reddy brothers of Bellary, has been talked about as a deputy chief minister if the BJP comes to power in Karnataka.

He is also contesting in the Molakalmuru constituency near Bellary.

Siddaramaiah is struggling in Chamundeshwari, a seat that has elected him five times in the past. He faces GT Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal Secular.