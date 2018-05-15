The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, Politics

'Et tu Karnataka', reacts Omar Abdullah to poll results

PTI
Published : May 15, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 2:26 pm IST

The former Jammu and Kashmir CM used a Latin phrase, made famous by Shakespeare, to express his surprise over the results.

'Et tu' is a Latin phrase meaning 'even you'. (Photo: File)
 'Et tu' is a Latin phrase meaning 'even you'. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday used a Latin phrase, made famous by William Shakespeare in "Julius Caesar" to connote betrayal, to express his surprise over the election results in Karnataka.

"Et tu #Karnataka", Omar tweeted as the trends of counting of votes showed BJP emerging as the single largest party in the state assembly elections with the possibility of getting a simple majority.

'Et tu' is a Latin phrase meaning "even you". In the play, Roman dictator Julius Caesar's last words are "Et tu Brute, Then fall Caesar" as he is assassinated by his friend Marcus Junius Brutus and other conspirators.

Omar was also quick to chide Congress leaders for blaming EVMs for its imminent defeat in the polls. "Please save this tweet for future reference. If I win it was all my charm & hard work. If I lose it's all down to those blasted EVMs," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Tags: karnataka assembly election 2018, congress, bjp, siddaramaiah, yeddyurappa, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham