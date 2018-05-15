Karnataka election results LIVE: BJP ahead in close fight with Congress

Any party that touches 112 will get the clean majority to form government.

Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the two main rivals — BJP and Congress — in the Karnataka Assembly elections with the JD(S) emerging as a likely kingmaker. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India has put out early trends in the Karnataka Assembly election results – BJP leads in 17, Congress in 11 and Janata Dal (S) in 6.

Counting of Karnataka votes began sharp at 8 am on Tuesday, May 15, to decide the fate of the southern state which, according to most exit polls, is looking at a hung Assembly.

Early leads show a very close fight between the BJP and Congress.

Counting is on in 222 constituencies of the 224-seat Assembly. Voting was not held in two seats. Any party that touches 112 will get the clean majority to form government.

Except Today’s Chanakya, all other exit polls indicated the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state. Most indicated the BJP would emerge the single-largest party, but will fall short of a clear majority. Today’s Chanakya predicted a near sweep by the BJP with 120 seats.

However, in almost all scenarios, the Janata Dal (Secular) emerges as a possible kingmaker. All polls predicted between 18 and 40 seats for the party which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP.