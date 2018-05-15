The Asian Age | News

Karnataka election results LIVE: BJP ahead in close fight with Congress

Any party that touches 112 will get the clean majority to form government.

Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the two main rivals — BJP and Congress — in the Karnataka Assembly elections with the JD(S) emerging as a likely kingmaker. (Photo: File/PTI)
Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India has put out early trends in the Karnataka Assembly election results – BJP leads in 17, Congress in 11 and Janata Dal (S) in 6.

Counting of Karnataka votes began sharp at 8 am on Tuesday, May 15, to decide the fate of the southern state which, according to most exit polls, is looking at a hung Assembly.

Early leads show a very close fight between the BJP and Congress.

Counting is on in 222 constituencies of the 224-seat Assembly. Voting was not held in two seats. Any party that touches 112 will get the clean majority to form government.

Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the two main rivals — BJP and Congress — in the Karnataka Assembly elections with the JD(S) emerging as a likely kingmaker.

Except Today’s Chanakya, all other exit polls indicated the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state. Most indicated the BJP would emerge the single-largest party, but will fall short of a clear majority. Today’s Chanakya predicted a near sweep by the BJP with 120 seats.

However, in almost all scenarios, the Janata Dal (Secular) emerges as a possible kingmaker. All polls predicted between 18 and 40 seats for the party which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP.

