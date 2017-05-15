The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:08 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath can expect smooth UP session

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 15, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 2:05 am IST

Fragmented, decimated Opposition grapple with internal issues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: A thoroughly fragmented and decimated Opposition in Uttar Pradesh will give a smooth passage to the Yogi Adityanath government in the first Assembly session that begins on Monday.

Opposition parties — demoralised after their major defeat in the recent Assembly elections — is battling problems within and is in no position to pose any challenge to the 50-day old Yogi government.

The Samajwadi Party which was not only voted out of power in the elections but reduced to merely 47 members in the state assembly now stands completely fragmented. Mr Akhilesh Yadav is not a member of the state assembly and the other vocal leader Ambica Chaudhary has also left the party.

Senior SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav is preparing to strike out on his by forming a Samajwadi Secular Morcha and with his relations with SP president Akhilesh Yadav already strained, he will not take any interest in the assembly proceedings.

Another senior SP MLA Azam Khan is also upset with the party leadership which bypassed him in appointing the Leader of Opposition. Mr Azam Khan and his newly-elected son Abdullah Azam are also facing tough times with the Yogi government preparing to investigate his dream project Jauhar University and Mr Akhilesh Yadav has not uttered a word in the senior leader’s support.

“We are not going to go overboard in opposing the government because we do not know how the party will position itself in future. SP president Akhilesh Yadav has also not shown any anti-BJP stand so we will not challenge the ruling party in a big way,” said a former SP minister.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which has been reduced to merely 19 members, is also facing a war within the party and is clearly in no position to give sleepless nights to the BJP government.

The expulsion of senior leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and the subsequent trading of charges between the party leaders have left the BSP MLAs demoralised.

“We are looking to saving the party from disintegration and challenging the BJP at this time is not our priority. In fact, we are trying to save our legislators form splitting the party”, said a senior party legislator.

The Congress, with just seven members, is placed in a similar position. The seven-member party is confused about its own future which includes its relationship with SP. “We are adopting a wait and watch policy on certain issues and given our present strength, we may have much say in the legislative proceedings”, said a MLA.

Tags: yogi adityanath, akhilesh yadav, shivpal singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes world's busiest single-runway airport

2

UP: 90-yr-old woman sells her 5 goats to construct toilet for 120-yr-old mother-in-law

3

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

4

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

5

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham