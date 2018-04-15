FM Arun Jaitley takes oath for fresh Rajya Sabha term

Jaitley contested the election with eight other BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, all of whom emerged victorious.

The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected from Rajya Sabha, took oath of office on Sunday, in Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in the Parliament here.

The 65-year-old minister, elected to the Upper House of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh last month, was sworn in at a special ceremony because of his health condition.

A total number of 59 vacancies were created in the Rajya Sabha in April which necessitated the elections.