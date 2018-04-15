The Asian Age | News

FM Arun Jaitley takes oath for fresh Rajya Sabha term

ANI
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Jaitley contested the election with eight other BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, all of whom emerged victorious.

The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected from Rajya Sabha, took oath of office on Sunday, in Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in the Parliament here.

The 65-year-old minister, elected to the Upper House of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh last month, was sworn in at a special ceremony because of his health condition.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley contested from Uttar Pradesh. Eight other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders contesting from the state also emerged victorious, namely GVL Narasimha Rao, Harnath Yadav, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Aggarwal.

The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

A total number of 59 vacancies were created in the Rajya Sabha in April which necessitated the elections.

