India, Politics

Live: Modi lands in Bhubaneswar for BJP's national executive meet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 5:22 pm IST

Several party leaders, including Amit Shah will attend the 2-day meeting which begins on Saturday.

PM Modi arrives for BJP's national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bhubaneshwar for the Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long national executive meeting that is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Senior party leader MM Joshi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and other party leaders are also expected to be present at the meeting.

All 13 BJP chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, their deputies and 45 Union ministers are also attending the meet to prepare a roadmap for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The leaders will discuss the BJP’s strategy to increase the party’s political footprint ahead of the 2019 general elections, while eyeing the 2019 Odisha state elections.

Here are the updates:

  • The Prime Minister has arrived in the city for the key event is meeting public on his road show in Odisha.
  • Modi is received by BJP President Amit Shah as he arrives at Janata Maidan, the venue of BJP's national executive meeting.
Tags: yogi adityanath, bharatiya janata party, 2019 odisha state elections, national executive meeting
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

