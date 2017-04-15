The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

India, Politics

Chant 'Yogi Yogi' or leave UP, read hoardings in Meerut

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 5:40 pm IST

The hoardings have also come up near the residences of senior administration and police officials, including the District Commissioner.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File/PTI)

Meerut: Hoardings declaring that people should chant "Yogi Yogi" if they wanted to live in Uttar Pradesh have been put up across the city purportedly by the district unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The hoardings have also come up near the residences of senior administration and police officials, including the District Commissioner.

They carry photographs of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and Neeraj Sharma Panchali, who claims to be the district unit chief of the youth brigade founded by Yogi Adityanath.

"Pradesh mein rehna hai to Yogi Yogi kehna hai (Chant Yogi Yogi if you want to live in the state)," reads one such hoarding.

Senior Superintendent of Police J Ravindra Gaur said that he has asked for a detailed report in the matter from the local intelligence unit.

"Only after we get the report a case can be registered and action taken," he said.

When contacted, Nagendra Pratap Singh, a member of the state unit of the Yuva Vahini, however, said Panchali was removed from the post of district unit chief a month ago and that "he was indulging in such acts to defame the organisation".

Tags: hindu yuva vahini, yogi adityanath, local intelligence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

2

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

3

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

4

Leaked Nokia 8 and 9 showcase bezel-less design

5

Man visited by 1,100 men for sex after fake profiles on Grindr

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham