The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, Politics

Cannot rely on EVMs, ballot papers should be used in future: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 2:37 pm IST

The SP chief also launched a 2-month membership drive of his party aimed at reaching out to people from all sections of the society.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: FIle/PTI)
 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: FIle/PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said electronic voting machines cannot be relied upon and demanded that all future elections are conducted through ballot papers.

"When will EVMs develop a snag no one can tell ... When will the software fail ... Machines cannot be relied upon. We do not have faith in EVMs," Akhilesh told news persons in Lucknow.

"We have 100 per cent faith in our ballot papers and it is our demand that future elections are held using them ... We do not want to go into whether EVMs are good or bad," the former UP chief minister said.

Akhilesh said people feel that they have been misled (by the BJP) for forming the government.

"The entire election was fought by spreading hatred in the name of caste and religion ... The votes were taken by promising benefits in the name of caste and religion," he said.

The SP chief also launched a 2-month membership drive of his party aimed at reaching out to "maximum" people from all sections of the society.

"Through this membership drive we will tell people about works done and programmes started by the SP government," he said, adding that besides traditional means, members will be enrolled through missed calls and social media.

On the Yogi Adityanath government's announcement to provide power for 24 hours in district headquarters, 20 hours in Bundelkhand and 18 hours in villages, Akhilesh said as of now power is being given through power sub-stations, transformers and distribution lines installed by the SP government "which had done a lot of work in the power sector".

The SP chief said time has not come for his party to oppose the BJP government.

"We will oppose only when the BJP government will have its budget and will run its schemes," he said.

Asked about the law and order situation in the state, he cited media reports about a man being set on fire in a car in Gorakhpur.

"Had such an incident taken place during the SP government, the media would have made it a big issue ... Which crime is not taking place ... police are being beaten up," he said, adding that many people are being harassed in the name of anti-Romeo campaign.

Tags: yogi adityanath, evm malfunction, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Leaked Nokia 8 and 9 showcase bezel-less design

2

Man visited by 1,100 men for sex after fake profiles on Grindr

3

WhatsApp is testing 'Unsend' message feature and new shortcuts

4

Watch: Ranveer and Farhan hilariously take on each other in a nail-biting race

5

Watch: Sonakshi is fiercely determined to reveal the truth in Noor trailer 2

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham