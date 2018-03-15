The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

TN: Dhinakaran floats political party ‘Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 10:51 am IST

Dhinakaran's party launch is seen as a means to ‘retrieve’ the ruling party from the 'clutches of traitors'.

Dhinakaran had contested and won the RK Nagar constituency Assembly bye-polls last December, under the 'pressure cooker' symbol. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Chennai: Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday launched his political party, named it 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam' and unveiled its flag at Melur in Madurai.

Dhinakaran's party launch is seen as a means to ‘retrieve’ the ruling party from the “clutches of traitors”.

Following the launch, Dhinakaran said that his party will win all upcoming elections by using the latest name and party flag. He added that the newly formed party will use cooker symbol until it retrieves the two leaves symbol.

Dhinakaran's new party comes days after the Delhi high court directed the Election Commission to allot any common symbol, preferably the pressure cooker, for his faction of the AIADMK and any one name from the three proposed by the rebel leader.

While seeking pressure cooker, which was a rage in the RK Nagar by-election that he romped home in December last year, he had suggested that Election Commission allot one of the three names — All India Amma Anna Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dravidar Kazhagam – for his faction.

“A political party is needed to retrieve the AIADMK from the clutches of traitors. We need a registered political party to fully retrieve the AIADMK from the present rulers,” the rebel leader had said earlier.

The RK Nagar MLA’s announcement to launch a political party comes weeks after actor-politician Kamal Haasan floated his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ in Madurai.  On December 31, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had announced his decision to enter politics but he is yet to launch a party.

Dhinakaran had won the by-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December last year under the 'pressure cooker' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Tags: amma makkal munetra kazhagam, aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, tn politics, rk nagar bypoll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

