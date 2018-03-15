The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, Politics

Ruckus in UP Assembly over Opposition leader remark

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 6:34 am IST

Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP with Adityanath representing the seat in the Lok Sabha five times.

BSP president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary exchange greetings in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary exchange greetings in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Samajwadi Party (SP) staged an upset by wresting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s pocketborough Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the development stirred a controversy when the Leader of the Opposition Ram Gobind Chaudhary pointed out in the state Assembly that mediapersons were barred from entering the counting centres in Gorakhpur, and described it as “murder of democracy”.

In fact, there were allegations that Gorakhpur district magistrate (DM) Rajeev Rautela reportedly stopped sharing results trends after the initial rounds.

Mr Rautela, however later said that there was no such bar on the entry of media at counting centres. Amid uproarious scenes created by a jubilant SP members in the state assembly, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit had to adjourn the House briefly. SP MPs in Lok Sabha also tried raising the issue in the Lower House which witness uproarious scenes as Union Budget was passed without discussion there through voice vote amid protests from TDP and AIADMK over various issues. SP also won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

The bypolls in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur were necessitated after Adityanath and his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively, following their election to the state legislative council.

Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP with Adityanath representing the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Before him, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was MP from the seat.

Phulpur, once represented by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Maurya won the seat.

Tags: samajwadi party, state assembly, lok sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham