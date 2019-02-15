Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

Dissenting Karnataka Congress MLAs meet Siddaramaiah

ANI
Dissenting Karnataka Congress MLAs B. Nagendra and Ramesh Jarakiholi met CLP leader Siddaramaiah at his residence here on Friday.

The four Congress MLAs did not attend the budget session and the CLP meeting despite a party whip. (Photo:ANI)
Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was also present during the meeting.

Although the dissenting Congress MLAs have returned, they held party leaders responsible for their absence.   

On Monday, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar met Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar requesting for disqualification of four dissenting MLAs from the state Assembly after they did not attend the ongoing state budget session and CLP meet ahead of the budget.

The four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarhikoli, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumatalli and NB Nagendra – did not attend the budget session and the CLP meeting despite a party whip.

