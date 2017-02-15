Over 65% turnout in UP phase-II polling

‘Polling is going on peacefully amid tight security,’ UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said.

Voters in queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of up assembly election in Gajraula. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: An impressive turnout of over 65 per cent was recorded in 67 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, figuring in the second phase of the crucial state polls today.

The districts where polling were held included Bijnor, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.

A total of 2.28 crore voters, including over 1.04 crore women, are eligible to cast their ballots in 14,771 polling centres and 23,693 polling stations in the second of the seven-phase polling.

"Polling was held peacefully amid tight security," UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said.

The CEO office said the average turnout was over 65 per cent in these seats.

The voter turnout in the first phase was recorded at 64.2 per cent - an increase of nearly three per cent from the first phase turnout in the 2012 state Assembly polls.

At Bareilly, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's 115-year-old grandfather Z H Kazmi cast his ballot assisted by his young family members.

At certain places long queues were seen outside polling stations. First time voters were found to be enthusiastic, taking selfies, proudly showing indelible ink imprint on their finger.

Muslim women in burqas were seen outside several booths, while the picture of a newly married couple going to cast vote in Bareilly went viral on social media.

Of the 67 seats at stake, ruling Samajwadi Party had won 34 in 2012, followed by BSP 18, BJP 10, Congress three and others two.

In this phase, 720 candidates are in the fray with a maximum of 22 from Barhapur (Bijnor) and a minimum of four from Dhanaura (Amroha).

Prominent contestants include controversial SP minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, who are contesting from Rampur and Swar seats respectively. In these constituencies 55 per cent voting was recorded till 4 PM.

Saif Ali Naqvi, son of former Congress MP Zafar Ali Naqvi, former central minister Jitin Prasada from Tilhar (Shahjahanpur), BJP Legislature Party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna from Shahjahanpur city and state minister Mehboob Ali from Amroha.