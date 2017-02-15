The Asian Age | News

It’s BJP vs Congress as Uttarakhand goes to polls today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 3:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 3:24 am IST

Congress’ nine rebels are trying their luck as the BJP’s candidates.

While most opinion polls have predicted that the BJP would come to power, Harish Rawat-led Congress is giving it a tough fight in most constituencies.
 While most opinion polls have predicted that the BJP would come to power, Harish Rawat-led Congress is giving it a tough fight in most constituencies.

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP are locked in a straight contest in Uttarakhand where polling for 69 of the total 70 Assembly constituencies will take place on Wednesday. In Karanprayag, polling has been deferred due to the death of a candidate. 

Last time, the Congress managed to win just one seat more than the BJP’s 31, and later wooed Independents and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal to form the government. Mayawati-led BSP also has some influence in a few constituencies, mostly in the terai region. 

While most opinion polls have predicted that the BJP would come to power, Harish Rawat-led Congress is giving it a tough fight in most constituencies. 

Rebel candidates have emerged as a major cause of concern for both parties. Congress’ nine rebels are trying their luck as the BJP’s candidates.

In all, 11 Congress leaders, including Mr Harish Rawat’s predecessor Vijay Bahuguna, had joined the saffron fold after going against the Congress government’s state Budget.

Tags: harish rawat, uttarakhand assembly polls, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

